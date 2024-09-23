The weather department, in their Maharashtra weather update, also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and heavy rainfall (64.5 - 115.5 mm)

Representational Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Monday for Pune, Raigad, Satara, and other districts, forecasting heavy rainfall, according to the latest Maharashtra weather update.

A yellow alert was also issued for Monday in several other districts across the state, including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Beed, Sangli, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, and Wardha.

The IMD forecast for these districts stated, "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds at isolated places."

The weather department, in their Maharashtra weather update, also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and heavy rainfall (64.5 - 115.5 mm).

For Thane and Palghar, the weather bureau has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light spells of rainfall in Mumbai on Monday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather agency, in their Mumbai weather update, has forecast a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershower towards afternoon or evening in city and suburbs" for the next 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 32 degrees Celcius to a minimum of 26 degrees Celcius, the IMD said. Humidity levels remained high, with Mumbai's Colaba area at 80 per cent and Santacruz at 83 per cent, the IMD said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, said a high tide will occur at 3.10 pm, reaching a height of 3.76 metres, while a low tide is expected at 9.10 pm dropping to 0.85 metres. Tomorrow, high tide is predicted at 4.16 am with a height of 3.91 metres and low tide at 10.17 am at 2.17 metres.

Mumbai lakes supplying water reached 97.96 pc capacity

The BMC had earlier stated on Monday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with potable water, have reached 97.96 per cent. Based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock of the Mumbai lakes stands at 14,17,777 million litres at present, or 97.96 per cent of their capacity.

Mumbai gets its water from the Upper and Middle Vaitarnas, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.

The civic body's data on the Mumbai lakes indicates that Tansa's water level is 96.66 per cent. 92.83 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar.

In Middle Vaitarna 98.99 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 99.15 per cent, Bhatsa 98.39 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 98.74 per cent of useful water level is available.