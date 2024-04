Maharashtra: Why prisons can’t stop drug lords in their tracks

Incarcerated dons use time behind bars to recruit underlings, learn chemistry from experts

Those running drug networks exploit personal relationships for their own gain. Representation Pic

Key Highlights Share:





The supply of synthetic drugs continues unabated mid-day sheds light on how incarcerated drug lords pull the strings behind bars Making it difficult for law enforcers to topple their empires

Despite 1,000-plus peddlers and a few kingpins being arrested in the past few years, the supply of synthetic drugs continues unabated. In the concluding report of this five-part series, mid-day sheds light on how incarcerated drug lords pull the strings behind bars, making it difficult for law enforcers to topple their empires.