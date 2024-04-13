Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Why prisons cant stop drug lords in their tracks
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra: Why prisons can’t stop drug lords in their tracks

Premium

Updated on: 13 April,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Incarcerated dons use time behind bars to recruit underlings, learn chemistry from experts

Maharashtra: Why prisons can’t stop drug lords in their tracks

Those running drug networks exploit personal relationships for their own gain. Representation Pic

Key Highlights

  1. The supply of synthetic drugs continues unabated
  2. mid-day sheds light on how incarcerated drug lords pull the strings behind bars
  3. Making it difficult for law enforcers to topple their empires

Despite 1,000-plus peddlers and a few kingpins being arrested in the past few years, the supply of synthetic drugs continues unabated. In the concluding report of this five-part series, mid-day sheds light on how incarcerated drug lords pull the strings behind bars, making it difficult for law enforcers to topple their empires.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news south mumbai mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK