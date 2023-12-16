Maharashtra winter session: ‘Sena (UBT) leader partied with 1993 blasts convict’

BJP legislator Nitesh Rane raises allegation during Winter Session, Nashik police questioning politician

Stills from the video that purportedly shows Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sudhakar Badgujar interacting with convict Salim Kutta

Vidhan Bhavan echoed with the sound of Salim Kutta’s name Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had partied and danced with the 1993 blasts convict Nitesh Rane raised the issue in the Assembly, at Nagpur

Vidhan Bhavan echoed with the sound of Salim Kutta’s name on Friday as it was claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sudhakar Badgujar had partied and danced with the 1993 blasts convict. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane raised the issue in the Assembly, at Nagpur, prompting Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order an SIT investigation into the matter.

A viral video where the convict and leader are allegedly seen interacting is being probed by the Nashik police to get clarity as to when exactly the clip was shot. Badgujar is also being questioned by the Nashik cops.

Salim was awarded a life sentence by the Supreme Court for his involvement in the blasts and was initially lodged in Aurangabad jail but later shifted to Yerwada jail where he is serving his sentence.

Salim, whose actual name is Mohammad Salim Meera Sheikh, had been granted parole in 2016, according to jail records, but sources in the Mumbai Crime Branch suggest he was granted furlough between April 14 and May 14, 2022. From 2002 to 2012, he was granted parole several times for a total period of almost four months.

Salim received his moniker from his underworld peers due to his ruthless tactics. He played a key role in arms and explosives landing in Gujarat prior to the blasts.

Salim faced charges in multiple cases registered at Mumbai's Pydhonie, Palton Road, Byculla and Kurla police stations. Despite not aligning with the Dawood gang initially, Salim later joined forces with them.

Background of convict

Raised in Tanjore district, Tamil Nadu, Salim dropped out of school at the age of 15 after studying at St Ignatius School in Mumbai. Numerous cases had been filed against him, reflecting his criminal activities across Mumbai.

The turning point that marked Salim’s entry into the underworld was his mother's illness in 1990. Facing financial difficulties and police scrutiny, he resorted to working for Abu Bakar Mustafa—a close associate of future blasts accused Mustafa Dossa—who introduced him to the underworld. Mustafa supported Salim financially, enabling him to get his mother treated, and helped him in legal matters.

Subsequently, Salim worked diligently for the Dossa brothers and eventually took on the responsibility of smuggling at jetties. This role had been carried out by Tiger Memon, but when he started his own company, Salim inherited the task.

‘Still active’

Police sources have claimed that Salim has been extorting money from builders and businessmen through his associates who also helping him in getting parole and furlough. “Salim Kutta’s extortion victims are not coming forward to complain as they are scared of his direct link to Chhota Shakeel,” an officer said.