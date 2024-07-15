Mahayuti plans to get 12 governor quota MLCs by August end

NCP (Ajit Pawar) said to be ensuring Muslims get representation as there is no member from community in Council

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Ajit Pawar, NCP (AP) chief. Pic/PTI

The Mahayuti (NDA) will fill 12 vacancies in the Legislative Council from the governor’s quota before the election code of conduct comes into force in September. The vacancies were created in June 2020, but the then-governor hadn’t approved the name sent by the MVA government.

With the NDA in, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais is expected to receive the list before he too retires. Sources said the ruling partners are in talks to decide the sharing formula. On Monday, 75 days were remaining for the code to come into play if the 2019 election schedule was considered. A leader said on Monday that the nominations will be sent to the governor by the end of August. It is said that NCP (Ajit Pawar) will ensure that Muslims get representation as there is no member from the community in the upper house. One Muslim MLC each from the NCP and Congress retired recently.

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government had submitted 12 names to then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor’s quota, but he had kept the proposal pending. The matter had gone to the high court where some petitions are still pending. The government may need legal advice on this, said the leader.

Two years ago, the Uddhav Thackeray government made way for a rebel Eknath Shinde, who formed a government with the BJP. Ajit Pawar joined the two a year ago.

In Maharashtra, the governor nominates 12 MLCs for tenure of six years—based on the recommendations of the state Cabinet. According to Article 171(5) of the Constitution: “The members to be nominated by the governor under sub-clause (e) of clause (3) shall consist of persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as the following, namely: literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service.”

12

No. of MLCs nominated by governor for 6 yrs