A youngster enjoys a spin on the merry-go-round at the Mahim fair. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Mumbai police have directed vendors at the popular Mahim congregation to wind up festivities two days in advance on Monday night to avoid crowding during the upcoming Christmas celebrations at St Michael’s Church in the area.

The Mahim police stated in a notice on Monday that a mass will be held at the church on Tuesday night followed by Christmas celebrations the following day. The fair, which started on December 16 was supposed to conclude on December 25. However, considering Christmas celebrations, the permission for Tuesday and Wednesday has been cancelled, stated a notice issued by the Mahim police station senior inspector Vinayak Vetal.

A vendor expressed disappointment over police action, claiming all legal formalities were completed and fees were paid till December 25. “How can they order the closure of this famous fair in advance in the name of Christmas? This is not right,” he said.

Another vendor claimed that the police beefed up security at the fair from Monday to enforce the order. “Many people are planning to visit the fair on December 25. This order means we will suffer huge losses,” he claimed.

The Mahim Mela is one of Mumbai’s most vibrant and anticipated annual events, marked by cultural performances, delicious street food, shopping, and fun-filled activities for people of all ages. The organisers claim the fair has a rich history that dates back 600 years, celebrating the life of Hazrat Makhdoom Fakih Ali Mahimi.