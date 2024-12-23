The accused allegedly entered an office in south Mumbai and stole gold and cash from the drawers

The VP Road Police in Mumbai has apprehended an accused who was allegedly involved in a house break-in, burglary and theft case and recovered 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from him.

From December 17 to 18, the complainant noticed that an unidentified person had entered his office and stole some cash and gold from the drawers, an officer said.

After registering the first information report (FIR) in the case, the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused. “Based on CCTV footage, we identified the accused as Chandrabhan Patel. We have seized 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.40 crore from his possession," the officer added.

Patel has been booked under sections 305 (theft) and 331 (house trespassing) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the accused hails from Uttar Pradesh and used to sell clothes. “We are investigating if he is the only one involved in the crime or if he had an accomplice. We are also vertifying if he has previous criminal background,” the officer said.