Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 24 crore from burglar

Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar

Updated on: 23 December,2024 09:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The accused allegedly entered an office in south Mumbai and stole gold and cash from the drawers

Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
x
00:00

The VP Road Police in Mumbai has apprehended an accused who was allegedly involved in a house break-in, burglary and theft case and recovered 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from him.


From December 17 to 18, the complainant noticed that an unidentified person had entered his office and stole some cash and gold from the drawers, an officer said. 


After registering the first information report (FIR) in the case, the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused. “Based on CCTV footage, we identified the accused as Chandrabhan Patel. We have seized 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.40 crore from his possession," the officer added.


Patel has been booked under sections 305 (theft) and 331 (house trespassing) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

According to the police, the accused hails from Uttar Pradesh and used to sell clothes. “We are  investigating if he is the only one involved in the crime or if he had an accomplice. We are also vertifying if he has previous criminal background,” the officer said. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK