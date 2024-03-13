Man accused of murder in Thane district held in West Bengal

A case of murder in Thane district was registered against Karimulla Khan at Navaghar police station in the district following the death of Mohammad Mubarak Ali (35) on January 14

A 38-year-old man accused of committing a murder in Thane district has been arrested from West Bengal, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

A case of murder in Thane district was registered against Karimulla Khan at Navaghar police station in the district following the death of Mohammad Mubarak Ali (35) on January 14, said an official, reported PTI.

Karimulla was accused of attacking the latter over a dispute involving Rs 4,500, reported PTI.

Following a tip-off, he was nabbed from Sultanganj in West Bengal. Further probe is on.

In another case, police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly trying to kill a 30-year-old man after he objected to them consuming liquor outside his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The man, a fish seller, was resting at home in Khadakpada area of Kalyan after dinner on Sunday when he heard some noise outside the house.

When he went out, he saw a group of persons from the same locality sitting at the entrance of his house and consuming liquor, the official from Khadakpada police station said, reported PTI.

When he questioned them, the persons caught hold of him and allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife, he said.

The persons also beat up his mother when she tried to rescue him and also warned the neighbours of dire consequences if they tried to save the man, the official said, adding the accused later fled from the spot, reported PTI.

The man's family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), he added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a man dealing in scrapped goods and his employee in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly selling expired food items, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The 42-year-old waste goods dealer was handed over some expired food items by a food delivery company for destroying them.

(With inputs from PTI)