Accused, who lives and works in the same areas as ‘victim’, claims innocence

The woman told police she has noticed the man following her

Listen to this article Man arrested for stalking woman x 00:00

The Borivli GRP have arrested a man who allegedly stalked and photographed a woman in a local train. According to the GRP, the 25-year-old woman, who commutes regularly between Santacruz and Jogeshwari, had been noticing Mahesh Singh Walia, 40, constantly following her and trying to photograph her.

“On Saturday, when she came to board the train at Santacruz station, she saw Walia staring at her and got a little scared. So she alighted at Goregaon station instead of Jogeshwari to check if he was stalking her. Walia also got off at Goregaon and started chasing her. The woman shouted for help, after which people on the platform held him and called the GRP,” said an officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Borivli GRP officer said the woman’s statement has been recorded and Walia has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. “The case has been transferred to the Bandra GRP as a Zero FIR and the accused has been handed over for further investigation,” said the officer. Walia lives in Santacruz and works at a garment factory in Jogeshwari. “He refuted the allegation during interrogation. We have seized his cell phone,” said an officer from the Bandra GRP.