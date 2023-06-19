Breaking News
Mumbai: Four injured in bus accident in Sion
Expelled from Congress, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh rejoins BJP
PM Modi going on US instead of resolving crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Uddhav
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 40
25-year-old man assaulted over love affair in Latur dies in hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Man arrested for stalking woman

Man arrested for stalking woman

Updated on: 19 June,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Accused, who lives and works in the same areas as ‘victim’, claims innocence

Man arrested for stalking woman

The woman told police she has noticed the man following her

Listen to this article
Man arrested for stalking woman
x
00:00

The Borivli GRP have arrested a man who allegedly stalked and photographed a woman in a local train. According to the GRP, the 25-year-old woman, who commutes regularly between Santacruz and Jogeshwari, had been noticing Mahesh Singh Walia, 40, constantly following her and trying to photograph her.


“On Saturday, when she came to board the train at Santacruz station, she saw Walia staring at her and got a little scared. So she alighted at Goregaon station instead of Jogeshwari to check if he was stalking her. Walia also got off at Goregaon and started chasing her. The woman shouted for help, after which people on the platform held him and called the GRP,” said an officer.


A Borivli GRP officer said the woman’s statement has been recorded and Walia has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. “The case has been transferred to the Bandra GRP as a Zero FIR and the accused has been handed over for further investigation,” said the officer. Walia lives in Santacruz and works at a garment factory in Jogeshwari. “He refuted the allegation during interrogation. We have seized his cell phone,” said an officer from the Bandra GRP. 


Do you practice ecotourism?
borivali santacruz jogeshwari mumbai police indian railways mumbai railways mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK