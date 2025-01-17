Navi Mumbai police arrested a 41-year-old man from Karnataka for a series of house break-ins across Airoli, Rabale, and Vashi. Valuables worth Rs 60 lakh, including gold, silver, and cash, were recovered.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Man arrested in Karnataka for Navi Mumbai break-ins; Rs 60 lakh valuables recovered x 00:00

In a significant breakthrough, Navi Mumbai police have solved at least seven cases of house break-ins with the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The suspect, identified as Asif Jahir Shaikh, was apprehended from Gulbarga in Karnataka recently, according to a police official.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI reports, Shaikh had allegedly carried out a series of burglaries in Navi Mumbai's Airoli, Rabale, and Vashi areas during November and December of the previous year. Following his arrest, the authorities managed to recover valuables worth approximately Rs 60 lakh from his possession.

The stolen items include gold and silver ornaments, along with Rs 16 lakh in cash, collectively amounting to nearly Rs 60 lakh, the official added. The recovery marks a major success for the police in their efforts to curb burglary-related crimes in the region.

According to PTI, Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra, employed a particularly calculated modus operandi. He used stolen motorcycles fitted with fake number plates to carry out his crimes, making it difficult for the authorities to trace him. The police further revealed that he is also implicated in a separate case registered in Gulbarga, Karnataka, indicating a potential history of criminal activity.

After a series of break-ins were reported in Navi Mumbai’s residential areas late last year, the police intensified their investigation. With technical surveillance and intelligence gathering, they tracked Shaikh’s movements to Karnataka, where he was finally apprehended.

Authorities are also probing whether Shaikh acted alone or had accomplices aiding him in his operations. "The meticulous manner in which he executed these crimes points to a well-thought-out strategy, and we are leaving no stone unturned to gather further evidence," an official noted.

Navi Mumbai police arrests accused of Uran murder case

The Navi Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested the accused who killed a 20-year-old girl from the city and disposed of her dead body near an isolated place in Uran. Police sources said the accused Dawood Sheikh was arrested by police from Kalaburgi district's Shahpur.

A team of Navi Mumbai police were in Karnataka, on a manhunt for the accused who was on the run. Further investigation is underway, police sources said.