Police book suspect for allegedly assaulting his wife with a cutter

Woman had been staying at her father's house for a while.

The V P Road police have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife and attempting to commit suicide. The matter came to light on August 5, when the police were informed of a woman getting injured after being assaulted by her enraged husband at Girgaon.

The police reached Khadilkar Road in Girgaon and found that the man had attacked his wife using a cutter and proceeded to injure himself.

The police rushed the couple to different hospitals.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sagar Belose, 32, and the wife as Sheetal Belose, 30. The woman suspected her husband was having an extramarital affair and decided to stay at her father’s residence in V P Road, “The woman had come to her father’s residence and Sagar was requesting her to return to their home in Virar. When Sheetal refused to return he assaulted her,” said a police officer.

Sheetal was rushed to H N Reliance Hospital while Sagar was rushed to J J Hospital, “Both have sustained injuries and their condition is said to be stable and are out of danger,” said the police. Sheetal and Sagar have a 10 year old child. Sagar has been booked under section 109 for attempt to murder of the BNS.

