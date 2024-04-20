Breaking News
Man claims Bishnoi gang member to execute 'major' plan in Mumbai; police find call to be hoax

Updated on: 20 April,2024 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Around midnight on Friday, the police control room received a call, with the man on the other side claiming that a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang would be arriving at Dadar railway station

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Man claims Bishnoi gang member to execute 'major' plan in Mumbai; police find call to be hoax
The Mumbai police launched a search after a caller claimed that a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang would execute a "major" plan in Mumbai. The call was found to be a hoax, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.


Around midnight on Friday, the police control room received a call, with the man on the other side claiming that a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang would be arriving at Dadar railway station.


The man said the henchman of the jailed gangster would be executing a "major" plan, prompting the city police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to conduct a thorough search of the Dadar station at night, the official said, reported PTI.


The cops did not find any suspicious individual there, he said, adding that the call was labelled as a hoax.

"The police are currently trying to trace the caller using the phone number," he said.

Earlier, a Ghaziabad resident was arrested for allegedly booking a cab in the name of Bishnoi and sending it to Khan's residence in Mumbai. Accused Rohit Tyagi, who was picked up from his hometown, intended it to be a prank, an official said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Tyagi allegedly booked a cab online for a journey from Galaxy Apartments, Khan's residence, to the Bandra police station. When the cab driver reached the address, he realised that it was a prank, and lodged a complaint, reported PTI.

Bishnoi was in the news earlier after a motorbike-borne man fired at actor Salman Khan's residence in the city's upscale Bandra area last Sunday.

While the alleged shooter and his accomplice were arrested, police had said they were probing the Bishnoi gang's role as a Facebook post taking responsibility for the attack, created in the name of his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, surfaced after the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)

