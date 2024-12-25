The disaster control room here received a call at 9.16 am about the body being spotted in the drain at Raghunath Nagar in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Man found dead in drain in Thane; cops launch probe x 00:00

The body of a 45-year-old man was found in a drain in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disaster control room here received a call at 9.16 am about the body being spotted in the drain at Raghunath Nagar in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

Emergency response teams, including local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell members, rushed to the site.

It took them nearly an hour to retrieve the body from the drain, the official said.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Jagdish Thakur, he said, adding the circumstances leading to his death were not yet clear, reported PTI.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, a police official said.

A probe was on into the man's death, the police added.

Man held for 12-year-old girl's murder in Thane

Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official sai, reported PTI.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified person at around 4 pm on Monday when she was playing outside her house in Kalyan town, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III Kalyan) Atul Zende told reporters, reported PTI.

The body was found near the wall of a graveyard at Bapgaon near Bhiwandi at about 10 am on Tuesday, he said.

The motive behind the murder was not yet known.

The body was identified by the girl's parents, who had lodged a missing person complaint at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan on Monday evening after searching her for several hours, reported PTI.

Police initially registered an FIR under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search to trace the girl.

During the probe into the crime, the police arrested a man and were searching for another person suspected to be involved in the crime, Zende said.

After the body was found on Tuesday, BNS section 103(1) (murder) was added to the case, Kolsewadi's senior police inspector Ashok Kadam told PTI.

"We are waiting for the postmortem report and if rape is detected, other penal sections will be added to the FIR," Kadam said.

Six teams have been formed to trace the other wanted accused, who is a habitual offender against whom several criminal cases are already registered, Zende said.

(With inputs from PTI)