According to the official from Nhava Sheva police station, Tariq Ul Nuhu Sheikh, a resident of the Indira Nagar slum colony in Navi Mumbai, was spotted loitering inside the Air Force station near Mumbai

Representational Image

Listen to this article Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police x 00:00

A 20-year-old man arrested for allegedly intruding into the restricted area of the Air Force Station at Sheva near Uran in Raigad district of Maharashtra has intellectual disabilities, and he had no ulterior motive, a police official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

According to the official from Nhava Sheva police station, Tariq Ul Nuhu Sheikh, a resident of the Indira Nagar slum colony in Navi Mumbai, was spotted loitering inside the Air Force station near Mumbai around 00.30 hours on March 23, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Air Force station security staff took him into custody and handed him over to the police. A case was then registered against him under section 447 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal trespass) and the National Security Act.

"The police later learnt that the Sheikh is mentally challenged and had strolled into the Air Force station near Mumbai with no ulterior motive," he added, reported PTI.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and forcibly taking Rs 6 lakh and jewellery from her, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Accused Roshan Patil, a resident of Roha in Maharashtra's Raigad district, was friends with the 29-year-old complainant and allegedly sexually assaulted her between 2018 and 2021, he said, reported PTI.

Patil allegedly took the woman to lodges in various places and raped her, said the official citing the FIR. He took Rs 6 lakh from her and robbed her jewellery at knifepoint, the woman alleged, reported PTI.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Roha police on Friday booked Patil for rape, robbery and voluntarily causing harm under the Indian Penal Code. However, the police did not explain why she approached them so late.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old pharmaceutical machine supplier from Panvel in Navi Mumbai has been cheated of more than Rs 1.54 crore by cyber fraudsters in a case in which money was transferred in accounts of a foreign bank operating in China, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The victim had purchased equipment used in the pharmaceutical industry from a company based in China and he was to make payment for them, said senior Inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police station.

Cyber crooks created a fake email ID of the pharmaceutical company and asked the victim to transfer money to three accounts of a foreign bank which has its branches in China, he said, reported PTI.

The pharma machine supplier, as per their instructions, transferred a total of USD 185396 (around Rs 1,54,56,444) in these accounts between January 24 and March 18 this year, said the official, reported PTI.

After realising that he has been cheated, the Panvel-based businessman approached the cyber police and lodged a complaint, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the cyber police filed an FIR on Friday against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC, including cheating, and also the IT Act, Kadam said.

(With inputs from PTI)