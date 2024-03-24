Slum resident held for intruding into restricted area of Air Force Station near Mumbai

The accused Amit Varma is a resident of a slum colony in Indira Nagar area of Navi Mumbai

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly intruding into the restricted area of the Air Force Station near Mumbai at Sheva near Uran in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

The accused Amit Varma is a resident of a slum colony in Indira Nagar area of Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

"He was found moving suspiciously in the technical area of the Air Force Station near Mumbai," the official said, adding that the interrogation is underway, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under section 447 of the Indian Penal Code (Criminal trespass) and the National Security Act.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and forcibly taking Rs 6 lakh and jewellery from her, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Accused Roshan Patil, a resident of Roha in Maharashtra's Raigad district, was friends with the 29-year-old complainant and allegedly sexually assaulted her between 2018 and 2021, he said, reported PTI.

Patil allegedly took the woman to lodges in various places and raped her, said the official citing the FIR. He took Rs 6 lakh from her and robbed her jewellery at knifepoint, the woman alleged, reported PTI.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Roha police on Friday booked Patil for rape, robbery and voluntarily causing harm under the Indian Penal Code. However, the police did not explain why she approached them so late.

Meanwhile, a gold scheme investment agent was booked in Navi Mumbai for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.15 lakh, a police official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Balamurali Menon was booked for cheating and other offences on the complaint of a man who said he had invested Rs 6 lakh as well as 63 grams of gold worth Rs 3.15 lakh in a scheme recommended by the former, the Kamote police station official said, reported PTI.

"The agent collected the gold and cash from the victim but did not not give them to the jeweller operating the scheme and misappropriated it. Further probe is underway," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)