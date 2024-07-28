Some weeks earlier too ceiling plaster had fallen in a room in the same building

A civic official said that a man was injured after the ceiling plaster in his room collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in Thane's Kopri locality, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at 4:05am in a flat in a four-storey Thane building that is 50 years old and has been classified as C-1 (most dangerous, needs evacuation and demolition), Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"A 27-year-old man, Suraj Solanki, was injured and is hospitalised. The Thane building's columns have developed cracks. The remaining part of the structure too is in a dangerous position. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel carried out relief operations," he said, reported PTI.

"Two occupants of the room have been shifted to safety. The entire area around the Thane building has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure," he said, reported PTI.

Some weeks earlier too ceiling plaster had fallen in a room in the same building, another official said.

In another incident, three persons were killed and two others injured after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's CBD Belapur area early on Saturday, officials said, reported PTI.

The two injured persons were pulled out alive from under the rubble after the incident that occurred at 4.50 am in Shahbaz village, they said, adding that the scale of the tragedy could have been bigger had 52 other residents of the building not been evacuated in time after cracks were noticed in it in the wee hours.

"The four-storey building with 13 residential units and three shops collapsed early this morning. A man and a woman who were trapped under the rubble were rescued and admitted to a hospital," Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Kailas Shinde said, reported PTI.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the personnel of the civic body's fire brigade launched a rescue operation. Around noon, the body of a man was recovered from under the debris, while the bodies of two others were recovered hours later, a civic official said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Miraj Altaf Hussain (30), Miraj Saif Ansari (24) and Safique Ahmed Rahmat Ali Ansari (28). Their bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, reported PTI.

According to the municipal commissioner, the collapsed building was 10 years old and a probe will be conducted into the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)