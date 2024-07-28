Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Man injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Thane building classified as dangerous

Man injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Thane building classified as dangerous

Updated on: 28 July,2024 11:20 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Some weeks earlier too ceiling plaster had fallen in a room in the same building

Man injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Thane building classified as dangerous

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Man injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Thane building classified as dangerous
x
00:00

A civic official said that a man was injured after the ceiling plaster in his room collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in Thane's Kopri locality, reported news agency PTI.


The incident took place at 4:05am in a flat in a four-storey Thane building that is 50 years old and has been classified as C-1 (most dangerous, needs evacuation and demolition), Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.



"A 27-year-old man, Suraj Solanki, was injured and is hospitalised. The Thane building's columns have developed cracks. The remaining part of the structure too is in a dangerous position. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel carried out relief operations," he said, reported PTI.


"Two occupants of the room have been shifted to safety. The entire area around the Thane building has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure," he said, reported PTI.

Some weeks earlier too ceiling plaster had fallen in a room in the same building, another official said.

In another incident, three persons were killed and two others injured after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's CBD Belapur area early on Saturday, officials said, reported PTI.

The two injured persons were pulled out alive from under the rubble after the incident that occurred at 4.50 am in Shahbaz village, they said, adding that the scale of the tragedy could have been bigger had 52 other residents of the building not been evacuated in time after cracks were noticed in it in the wee hours.

"The four-storey building with 13 residential units and three shops collapsed early this morning. A man and a woman who were trapped under the rubble were rescued and admitted to a hospital," Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Kailas Shinde said, reported PTI.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the personnel of the civic body's fire brigade launched a rescue operation. Around noon, the body of a man was recovered from under the debris, while the bodies of two others were recovered hours later, a civic official said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Miraj Altaf Hussain (30), Miraj Saif Ansari (24) and Safique Ahmed Rahmat Ali Ansari (28). Their bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, reported PTI.

According to the municipal commissioner, the collapsed building was 10 years old and a probe will be conducted into the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane Thane Municipal Corporation maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK