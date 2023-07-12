Breaking News
Man wanted in cheating case in Mumbai nabbed from Ahmednagar district after 26 years

Updated on: 12 July,2023 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bhausaheb Tijore is accused of cheating a woman of Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of getting her loan under a government scheme in 1997 in Mumbai's Antop Hill

Man wanted in cheating case in Mumbai nabbed from Ahmednagar district after 26 years

Mumbai Police arrested a 47-year-old man, who had been on the run in a cheating case for the last 26 years, from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, an official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.


Bhausaheb Tijore is accused of cheating a woman of Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of getting her loan under a government scheme in 1997 in Mumbai's Antop Hill area, he said.


Based on the complaint, Tijore was arrested. He was granted bail but he never attended court after that, following which an arrest warrant was issued, the official told PTI.


A team of police from Antop Hill has been searching for Tijore for several months. Recently, they got information that the accused used to visit his native place Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, he said.
He was arrested on July 9.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police arrested three more men, days after a gang of six kidnapped a businessman and tried to extort Rs 50 lakh from him by posing as officers of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of police in Versova area, an official told on Tuesday.

The number of persons arrested so far in the case has risen to four.

On Sunday, unit 9 of the crime branch arrested gang leader Deepak Jadhav.

During the investigation the crime branch received specific information about the trio and nabbed them, the official said.

They are identified as Dilip Manjulkar (46), a resident of Washim district, Rustam Shah (32) and Sachin Malhotra (35)- both residents of Mumbai.

Malhotra was also wanted in a case registered against him in D N Nagar police station last year, the official told.

The incident occurred on Friday night when six men posed themselves as police officers, bundled the businessman in a car claiming he possessed illegal drugs and demanded Rs 50 lakh.

They threatened to kill him if he failed to give them money. The gang extorted property worth Rs 5.30 lakh and a mobile phone from the victim, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

