Manisha Chaudhary discusses her goals for Dahisar, focusing on slum redevelopment, healthcare upgrades, and environmental preservation. With ongoing projects like the Dahisar river revamp and Bhagwati Hospital expansion, Chaudhary highlights her record and plans for a better constituency.

Manisha Chaudhary, BJP

What are the primary issues facing the Dahisar constituency, and what will be your key focus areas?

Since becoming MLA in 2014, I’ve strengthened my bond with the people from Manisha Chaudhary I became Manisha Tai. Despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the previous government, which delayed projects, we’ve resumed key initiatives.

For example, Dahisar river revitalisation is nearly complete with protective walls and sewerage infrastructure, and 1,244 affected families are being rehabilitated. Additionally, Gopinath Munde Stadium was developed, and we’re expanding the Coastal Road project.

Healthcare is another priority. Bhagwati hospital’s new 490-bed wing, opening in 2025, includes a private ward, enhancing local healthcare options. We’re also pushing redevelopment projects forward. The relocation of aviation radars will soon clear building height restrictions, allowing redevelopment to proceed.

We’ve secured a motion to transfer 56 acres from AAI to BMC, with 40 acres allocated in Gorai and Rs 476 crore for the remaining 16 acres. The only hurdle left is a Rs 66 crore installation cost raised by the aviation ministry, which the BMC has agreed to cover at the Chief Minister’s request.

I’ve also addressed documentation issues for Gaothan and Koliwada residents, reducing their residency proof requirement from 1900 to 2000, similar to slum residents. Additionally, Mumbai’s first Agri-Koli Bhavan is under construction in Dahisar to promote local culture and create jobs.



What is your stance on redevelopment, especially SRA schemes? Is SRA fulfilling its purpose?

In my constituency, we’ve made solid progress with SRA projects. Last month, we completed the Chandak SRA project, handing over homes to 1,500 residents. Additionally, we secured 40 extra homes from a private developer to broaden rehabilitation efforts.

Successful redevelopment requires close coordination between the community, representatives, and developers. Representatives must prioritise the community’s welfare, while developers should aim for consensus. When these elements align, delays are minimised.

For example, in Ganpat Patil Nagar, a slum area with over 10,000 residents. In 2014, I received only 56 votes from this area yet I worked to improve living conditions, securing legal electricity and water access despite opposition. We ended residents’ reliance on exploitative mafias by obtaining environmental clearances and funding water lines.

Improving pedestrian pathways has become critical, as hawkers have taken over many footpaths, forcing people onto the streets. What actions are you planning to enhance these areas and address encroachments?

Effective action requires collaboration between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), state, and Central governments. Conflicting policies from each create challenges, often complicating enforcement. For example, children are sometimes used to delay eviction efforts on humanitarian grounds. Only a coordinated approach from the state government and BMC, with strong support from the police, can effectively address this issue.

We’ve raised the hawker issue in the legislature, and there’s already a policy that needs swift implementation. Dedicated hawker zones must be established, limited to local residents—especially self-help groups, widows, and other women in need.

Public transport is essential for city mobility. What measures would you support to increase its efficiency, especially for last-mile connectivity and dealing with auto rickshaws refusing short rides?

Legally, commuters can report rickshaw drivers who refuse short rides. To improve last-mile connectivity, I’m working on establishing shared rickshaw stands and bus stops at Metro stations.

At Dahisar Check Naka, for instance, street parking caused by a lack of designated spaces has led to congestion. I raised this in the Assembly, proposing that the area be used for transport facilities rather than residential projects. The state government had plans to rehabilitate residents from Dharavi there. The chief minister and municipal commissioner approved the plan, and a parking facility is now under construction, with land reserved, a tender issued, and work underway.

Is water contamination and supply an issue in your constituency? What are your plans to address this?

Yes, water contamination and supply are serious concerns, especially in Gaothan and Koliwada. The water pipelines here, managed by the BMC, are 60–70 years old and often run alongside sewer lines, leading to occasional contamination from gas leaks. We used cameras to identify problem spots, replaced many old pipes, and improved water quality for residents.

Can you provide an update on the mangrove park and eco-tourism project that you’ve supported since 2015?

Environmental protection, especially the Mangrove Project, is close to my heart. I’m the only female legislator on the Mangrove Foundation, and we all have a role in preserving these ecosystems. A Detailed Project Report is prepared, and reviewed by a high-power committee, and work orders are issued. With funding secure, I’m committed to completing this project within five years. Mangroves are essential in preventing floods and tsunamis, and our aim is to protect them through this park and eco-tourism initiative.

Unemployment is a national issue, but is it a concern in your constituency? What initiatives do you plan to introduce for job creation?

Development creates jobs naturally. The Metro construction, Coastal Road, and Mangrove Park projects are generating employment in sectors like cement, steel, and eco-friendly transport. Additionally, skill development is a priority; institutions in Borivli and Dahisar offer courses to improve employability, and MP Piyush Goyal has launched training in hospitality and cybersecurity. We also work with diamond manufacturers who offer local youth hands-on training, stipends, and job placements, building a stable future for them.

Your opponents label you a “Silent MLA.”

Silent? Just ask around. I have 100 per cent attendance and ask the most questions in the Assembly. During COVID-19? I was on the ground, managing road projects, improving the Dahisar River, providing food and vaccines. I have no black money, scams, or corruption—my record is clean, and I’ve earned the trust of my people. What does ‘silent’ mean? I’ve raised issues from stray dogs in Dahisar to national aviation concerns. So, who’s really silent here? Manisha Chaudhary Angaar hai; baaki sab bhangaar hai (Manisha Chaudhary is the fire; the rest is just scrap).

Citizen Speak

Kishan Singh, a banker from Chandak, Parvat Nagar, expresses his hopes for Dahisar

“We need real commitment to slum redevelopment, better health facilities, and more green spaces. Less traffic, more trees—quality of life has to come before urban sprawl.” On traffic issues, he says, “The toll waiver was welcomed, but it created a new monster—a traffic jam that sometimes stretches to Devipada from the Dahisar toll. Meanwhile, corporators are missing, and issues like open drains and water supply remain unaddressed.”

Harish Pandey, Environmentalist

“This constituency is blessed with Sanjay Gandhi National Park on one side and valuable mangroves and wetlands on the other. We urge all candidates to protect these resources as crucial carbon sinks for future generations. Gaothans need redevelopment to prevent flooding, and old buildings require solutions to height restrictions linked to AAI radar stations.”

“As Dahisar transforms into a Metro hub, last-mile connectivity and protection against misuse are essential. Planning bodies like BMC must stop trading valuable land parcels with builders, and urgent improvements are needed on Link Road, plagued by slums and encroachments.”