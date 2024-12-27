Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday condoled the death of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh saying the former PM's vision has inspired generations to aim higher and do more.

"When Dr Manmohan Singh became the Finance Minister in 1991, India's economy was in a dire state. The Berlin Wall had just fallen, the Cold War had ended, and the economic power of communist China was beginning to emerge. At that time, Dr Manmohan Singh implemented a policy of liberalisation to break the constraints imposed on Indian industries by previous Congress governments. It is also important to acknowledge that he had the support of leaders like Prime Minister Narasimha Rao during this critical period," Raj Thackeray said on X.

"In July 1991, while speaking in Parliament, Dr Manmohan Singh used the powerful phrase, "No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come." In essence, he was asserting that India’s moment had arrived, and no force could hinder its progress. Dr Manmohan Singh was truly the architect of this transformative era in India’s history," Thackeray said.

"Later, Dr Manmohan Singh became the Prime Minister of India, serving for ten consecutive years. It is natural that any leader in such a position will make both good and controversial decisions. Unfortunately, during his tenure, he faced intense criticism, with his motives often questioned. In response to the relentless scrutiny, he once remarked, "I do not believe that I have been a weak Prime Minister. I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or, for that matter, the Opposition in Parliament..." History will never be harsh on Dr Manmohan Singh; in fact, it will undoubtedly glorify him. Dr. Manmohan Singh's vision has inspired generations to aim higher and do more," he added.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh was globally respected as an exceptional economist, a reputation reflected in the actions and statements of the Presidents and Prime Ministers of advanced nations. His expertise and contributions were celebrated by universities around the world. With his silence, Dr Manmohan Singh, through his intelligence and accomplishments, achieved what many could not even accomplish with words. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena offers its humble tributes to the memory of Dr Manmohan Singh...," Raj Thackeray said in a post on X.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.