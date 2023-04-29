Breaking News
Manoj Saunik appointed Maharashtra’s new Chief Secretary

Updated on: 29 April,2023 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At Chief Secretary position, Saunik will have an eight-month tenure as he will retire in December this year

Manoj Saunik appointed Maharashtra’s new Chief Secretary

Manoj Saunik. Pic/Twitter

IAS officer Manoj Saunik has been appointed as Maharashtra’s new Chief Secretary, said an order issued by the government on Friday.


At Chief Secretary position, Saunik will have an eight-month tenure as he will retire in December this year.



Manoj has held several important positions in the government during his career, including Principal Secretary of the State Water Resources Department and Principal Secretary of the State Finance Department.


Saunik has also served as the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. He is known for his expertise in the areas of finance, infrastructure, and water resources management.

In addition to his government service, Saunik has also served as a Director on the board of various companies and organizations, including the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

