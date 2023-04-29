At Chief Secretary position, Saunik will have an eight-month tenure as he will retire in December this year

Manoj Saunik. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article Manoj Saunik appointed Maharashtra’s new Chief Secretary x 00:00

IAS officer Manoj Saunik has been appointed as Maharashtra’s new Chief Secretary, said an order issued by the government on Friday.

At Chief Secretary position, Saunik will have an eight-month tenure as he will retire in December this year.

Manoj has held several important positions in the government during his career, including Principal Secretary of the State Water Resources Department and Principal Secretary of the State Finance Department.

Saunik has also served as the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. He is known for his expertise in the areas of finance, infrastructure, and water resources management.

Also read: Won't proceed with refinery project without locals consent: CM Shinde

In addition to his government service, Saunik has also served as a Director on the board of various companies and organizations, including the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.