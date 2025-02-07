Minister Uday Samant claimed that many people are reaching out to the party, and it is certain that they will enter the fold phase-wise

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Friday claimed that many leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) were in touch with the Shiv Sena and would be inducted into the rival fold in phases, reported news agency PTI.

Samant said people have realised that the party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde is the real Shiv Sena, which is taking forward the ideals of founder Bal Thackeray.

"People have realised that Shinde's leadership is better than that of the Shiv Sena (UBT). His leadership is good and sensitive, which is why so many people are in touch," he said.

"If any mission is to be undertaken, it is not done openly. There is no need to implement any mission here, considering the work Shinde has done," said Samant.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde rebelled against then CM Uddhav Thackeray and subsequently brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shinde faction got the Shiv Sena name and the bow and arrow symbol, while the Thackeray faction was christened Shiv Sena (UBT), with "mashaal" (flaming torch) as its symbol.

The Shiv Sena is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and NCP, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Party won't accept those who badmouth PM Modi, Shah: Shirsat on possibility of Shiv Sena (UBT)-BJP coming together

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Wednesday said there was no possibility of the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) joining hands again considering the attacks on PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, reported the PTI.

Shirsat, whose party Shiv Sena led by Dy CM Shinde, is an ally of the BJP in the Mahayuti government, maintained the national saffron outfit will not accept those constantly targeting its top leadership.

"The BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) will not come together. The BJP will not accept those who badmouth Modi and Shah," he said in response to a question whether there was any possibility of reconciliation between the two estranged parties.

The state social justice minister remarked there was no political need for the BJP as well Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands again, stated PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)