Earlier in the day, a team of doctors led by the state’s Director of Medical Education and Research, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, visited Jarange’s protest site to carry out a detailed medical check-up. The team examined his blood pressure and other vital signs while also collecting samples for primary tests such as Complete Blood Count (CBC) and routine blood parameters. According to sources, the preliminary reports are expected by today.

MARATHA reservation activist Manoj Jarange , who stopped consuming water on Monday — the fourth day of his fast — took a sip of the liquid late on Monday, bringing a brief pause to growing concerns over his deteriorating health after being waterless for a day. The activist, who has emerged as the face of the Maratha quota agitation, had refused even basic hydration since Monday morning, raising an alarm among supporters, doctors, and government officials closely monitoring the situation.

“Jarange has been on a hunger strike for several days now, and Monday’s waterless fast had worsened his condition. We carried out mandatory checks to ensure there are no immediate risks. Blood samples have been taken for CBC, sugar levels, and kidney functioning indicators. We are awaiting results,” Dr Chandanwale said while briefing the media.

Doctors noted that Jarange’s blood pressure had shown fluctuations — a common sign of dehydration and prolonged fasting. To ensure there is no long-term damage, a second medical team was scheduled to arrive at the protest site later on Monday evening. This team was to collect more blood samples to conduct more advanced tests to determine kidney function, creatinine and electrolyte levels, and other parameters that reflect organ health during extended fasting periods.

“Kidney function is particularly at risk during waterless fasts. High creatinine or electrolyte imbalance can be dangerous. We will only know the extent of the impact once the lab reports come in,” said a senior physician attached to the state health department.

Jarange’s decision to drink water came after persistent appeals from medical staff, community leaders, and supporters who feared for his well-being. His symbolic act of ending the waterless fast has been seen as a partial climbdown, though he continues with his hunger protest demanding full reservation benefits for the Maratha community.

The state administration, which has been under intense pressure to find a solution to the quota crisis, is keeping a close watch on Jarange’s health developments. Any sudden deterioration could spark further unrest among his followers across Maharashtra, where solidarity protests and marches have already caused disruptions to daily life.

As Maharashtra awaits the medical reports, all eyes remain on the protest site. While Jarange’s temporary hydration has calmed immediate concerns, the larger political and social battle over Maratha reservation shows no signs of slowing down. For the moment, however, relief has come in the form of a simple glass of water.