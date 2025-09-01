Breaking News
Updated on: 02 September,2025 05:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The Maratha quota protest in Mumbai has brought cargo movement across Maharashtra to a standstill, with major routes such as Atal Setu, Panvel, and Eastern Freeway blocked for heavy vehicles. Export-import shipments worth thousands of crores are stranded, with AIMTC warning of penalties, cancellations, and severe damage to India’s global trade

Maratha morcha activists stop traffic movement in Mumbai. Pic/ Ashish Raje

The ongoing Maratha Morcha has brought cargo movement across Maharashtra to a grinding halt. With all major connectivity routes to South Mumbai – including Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai routes, Panvel, and the Eastern Freeway – completely shut for heavy vehicles and ODC consignments, cargo and other stuff which was meant to be shipped has been halted, reported ANI. 

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) issued a statement saying that the services had been severely disturbed on Monday.

Exporters, importers, and project cargo operators are facing massive losses as time-bound shipments are stranded en route to Mumbai Port, AIMTC said in a statement. 


One such critical example is heavy equipment machinery bound for the vessel Jabel Ali Nine, that was scheduled to sail on Tuesday morning. 

AIMTC said the machinery was supposed to reach the port on Monday evening, but because of the ongoing protest, loaded vehicles have been denied access towards the port. 

AIMTC further stated that if the shipment misses the sailing, it will invite heavy penalties, contract cancellations, and a severe blow to India's credibility in global markets.

Former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress Bal Malkit Singh highlighted, "This is not a single case – hundreds of consignments are stranded. Export-import cargo worth thousands of crores, critical for infrastructure and development projects, is being delayed. Idle containers, demurrage, detention charges, and penalties are mounting, while drivers are left stranded without basic amenities. This situation is leading to financial disaster, mental stress, and harassment of operators."

He further warned, "If urgent corrective measures are not taken, the situation will result in global reputational damage to Maharashtra and India, as shipments are being missed and contracts cancelled. While we respect the right to protest, essential cargo and export-import consignments must not be brought to a standstill." 

Mumbai's Azad Maidan has been witnessing a large gathering of members from the Maratha community who have been protesting to press their demands for 10 per cent OBC reservation in government jobs and education. The city witnessed significant disruptions in traffic movement, especially in the South Mumbai area near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), creating chaos for commuters. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

