Breaking News
Mumbai: Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14 in money laundering case
Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions issued in BKC, check details
Maha: Woman goes into labour onboard ST bus in Kolad; driver diverts bus to PHC
4 victims in lift collapse incident are from Bihar; CM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia
Mumbai: Two persons killed, three injured as car catches fire in Sion

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stops fluids intake as stir for reservation advances

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stops fluids intake as stir for reservation advances

Updated on: 11 September,2023 06:09 PM IST  |  Jalna
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The activist, Manoj Jarange, has stopped intake of IV fluids and liquids since Sunday evening.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stops fluids intake as stir for reservation advances

Manoj Jarange/ Pic/Agencies

Listen to this article
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stops fluids intake as stir for reservation advances
x
00:00

Fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has stopped taking intravenous (IV) fluids and liquids intensifying his stir, stated a PTI report. Jarange also appealed to all political parties in Maharashtra to stand with the Maratha community over the reservation issue. According to a health official’s statement to the PTI, the activist has stopped intake of IV fluids and liquids since Sunday evening. The official further added that the activist refused to get checked as well.


“Our team of doctors went to see Jarange yesterday (Sunday evening). But he refused to get himself checked. He has stopped taking IV fluids and liquid intake," Jalna civil surgeon Pratap Ghodke was quoted as saying.


Jarange, while speaking to a leading Marathi news channel, on Monday urged all political parties across the state to stand with the community on the quota issue, elucidating that the community has “taken care” of all political parties.


"The Maratha community has taken care of all political parties in the last 70 years...now it is their turn to stand with the Maratha community. Community members will be able to see which party stands where with them," he said.

The activist, when questioned if the community will give more time to the state government to settle the issue, said that the supporters are ready to listen if an official delegation holds talks with them. He said, “We have given them ample time....70 years. But if they are willing to listen to our demands, and if a delegation comes to hold a talk, we will surely listen to them.”

Jarange had previously told the media persons that he would stop taking treatment and also stop consumption of liquids if the government did not amend their resolution issued last week which stated that the Kunbi caste certificate would be issued to Maratha of Marathwada based on genealogy reports.

The Maratha quota came to the front yet again after the violence that broke out in Jalna earlier this month. The protestors were lathi-charged by the police and tear gas bombs were used to disperse the protestors who’d staged a demonstration in Jalna district. This stoked a controversy with Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and incumbent Mahayuti leaders trading barbed comments.

 

Is air pollution bothering you?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra maratha kranti morcha Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK