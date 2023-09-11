Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange stops fluids intake as stir for reservation advances

The activist, Manoj Jarange, has stopped intake of IV fluids and liquids since Sunday evening.

Fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has stopped taking intravenous (IV) fluids and liquids intensifying his stir, stated a PTI report. Jarange also appealed to all political parties in Maharashtra to stand with the Maratha community over the reservation issue. According to a health official’s statement to the PTI, the activist has stopped intake of IV fluids and liquids since Sunday evening. The official further added that the activist refused to get checked as well.

“Our team of doctors went to see Jarange yesterday (Sunday evening). But he refused to get himself checked. He has stopped taking IV fluids and liquid intake," Jalna civil surgeon Pratap Ghodke was quoted as saying.

Jarange, while speaking to a leading Marathi news channel, on Monday urged all political parties across the state to stand with the community on the quota issue, elucidating that the community has “taken care” of all political parties.

"The Maratha community has taken care of all political parties in the last 70 years...now it is their turn to stand with the Maratha community. Community members will be able to see which party stands where with them," he said.

The activist, when questioned if the community will give more time to the state government to settle the issue, said that the supporters are ready to listen if an official delegation holds talks with them. He said, “We have given them ample time....70 years. But if they are willing to listen to our demands, and if a delegation comes to hold a talk, we will surely listen to them.”

Jarange had previously told the media persons that he would stop taking treatment and also stop consumption of liquids if the government did not amend their resolution issued last week which stated that the Kunbi caste certificate would be issued to Maratha of Marathwada based on genealogy reports.

The Maratha quota came to the front yet again after the violence that broke out in Jalna earlier this month. The protestors were lathi-charged by the police and tear gas bombs were used to disperse the protestors who’d staged a demonstration in Jalna district. This stoked a controversy with Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and incumbent Mahayuti leaders trading barbed comments.