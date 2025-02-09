Cases have been registered since 2019 against these persons at various police stations in Jalna for sand theft, arson and obstruction of government work

The brother-in-law of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, along with eight others, has been externed from the districts of Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra as part of actions against the sand mafia and criminal activities, a police officer stated on Sunday, according to news agency PTI.

The decision to extern Jarange's brother-in-law, Vikas Khedkar, and the eight others was made by the sub-divisional magistrate of Ambad in Jalna, the officer added.

"Those who have been externed include Keshav Madhav Vaibhat, Sanyog Madhukar Solunke, Gajanan Ganpat Solunke, Amol Keshav Pandit, Gorakh Babanrao Kurankar, Sandeep Sukhdev Lohkare, Ramdas Masurao Taur, and Vaman Masurao Taur," the officer said, according to PTI.

Since 2019, cases have been filed against these individuals at the Ambad, Ghansawangi, and Gondi police stations in Jalna for offences including sand theft, arson during the Antarwali Sarati agitation, and obstructing government work, the official revealed.

Six of the accused had participated in the Maratha quota agitation led by Jarange, the officer added, according to PTI.

CM Fadnavis concerned for his daughter but not for Maratha children: Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, on Wednesday, questioned why Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis, who shows so much concern for his daughter, does not extend similar empathy towards Maratha children by granting them reservation.

Jarange was responding to Fadnavis's statement on Tuesday that he had delayed moving into the official residence of the CM in Mumbai until after his daughter’s Class 10 exams. The activist has staged multiple hunger strikes demanding educational and job reservations for the Maratha community.

"We saw a father's love for his daughter yesterday... If he has so much concern for his daughter, why doesn’t he care for the children of the Maratha community?" Jarange questioned.

"For your daughter’s sake, you are not shifting to another bungalow just 500 metres away... then why can't you see the plight of our children, who resort to suicide if they don't score well in exams? Why doesn't the Chief Minister give them the reservation that is their right?" the Maratha quota activist asked.

Jarange also claimed that the Dhangar community had been misled for 10 years with promises of reservation that had not been fulfilled.

(With PTI inputs)