After the Maharashtra government accepted four of his key demands, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil called off his hunger strike. Mumbai’s dabbawalas have now urged him to adopt alternative protest methods, citing concerns over his health and the effectiveness of repeated hunger strikes.

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil has called off his latest hunger strike, which began on January 25, 2025, in pursuit of Maratha community reservations under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. This was his seventh hunger strike, which he initiated at Antarwali Sarati. After six days of protest, the strike was finally withdrawn, marking a significant achievement for his movement. The government has accepted four of his key demands, bringing the Maratha reservation cause a step closer to resolution.

During his hunger strike, Manoj Jarange Patil put forth several demands before the government, including immediate issuance of Kunbi caste certificates, swift implementation of the 'Sage-Soyare' scheme, extension of the Shinde Committee’s tenure, and the establishment of dedicated verification units. While not all demands have been met, the Maharashtra government has agreed to the following four:

Extension of the Shinde Committee's tenure – The committee, headed by former Justice Shinde, will receive additional time to continue its research on Kunbi registration. Review of historical documents – The committee will study historical records such as the Hyderabad, Bombay, and Satara Gazette to determine eligibility for Kunbi certification, following which the government will proceed accordingly. Withdrawal of cases against Maratha protestors – The state government will expedite the process of reviewing and withdrawing legal cases filed against Maratha activists, in line with High Court directives and government policies. Continuation of Kunbi certificate issuance – District- and taluka-level committees will continue issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible individuals as per the established process.

Following the conclusion of the hunger strike, Mumbai’s renowned dabbawalas have extended a heartfelt message to Manoj Jarange Patil. While acknowledging his dedication to the Maratha community, they advised him against using hunger strikes as a repeated method of protest. They expressed concern for his health and cautioned that frequent hunger strikes could diminish their impact over time. Instead, they suggested adopting alternative forms of agitation such as sit-in protests, demonstrations, and rallies.

The dabbawalas emphasized that the Maratha community’s reservation movement requires sustained and strategic efforts, urging Jarange Patil to consider methods that would not put his well-being at risk. As the government continues its deliberations, the movement remains strong, with supporters hoping for a permanent resolution in the near future.