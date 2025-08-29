Manoj Jarange, who commenced his indefinite fast on Friday morning, told reporters that he would stop consuming water within two days if the government did not act immediately

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday evening criticised the Maharashtra government for granting only a one-day extension to his hunger strike for Maratha reservation, warning that Marathas from across the state would march to Mumbai if the demand for quota was not addressed promptly, reported the PTI.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday evening criticised the Maharashtra government for granting only a one-day extension to his hunger strike for Maratha reservation, warning that Marathas from across the state would march to Mumbai if the demand for quota was not addressed promptly, reported the PTI.

Manoj Jarange, who commenced his indefinite fast on Friday morning, told reporters that he would stop consuming water within two days if the government did not act immediately.

The Maratha quota protest is being held at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where police on Friday granted him and his supporters extension for their agitation.

"Instead of playing these games by extending permission day by day, announce the reservation. The poor Marathas will bless you forever. You have a golden opportunity to win their hearts," said Jarange, according to the PTI.

"If you delay your decision, more and more Marathas will arrive in Mumbai. If the government intends to crush the Maratha community, why did it even initiate a dialogue?" the 43-year-old activist questioned, as per the PTI.

Jarange also accused the government of attempting to divide the Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“We have never said the OBC quota should be reduced and given to us. We are only asking for what is rightfully ours. This is our final battle. I will stop drinking water in two days if there is any further delay,” he stated, the news agency reported on Friday.

He further alleged that public toilets near Azad Maidan had been locked and that tea and snack shops had been closed to inconvenience protestors. Despite urging his supporters to park vehicles in designated areas and keep the streets clear, Jarange claimed that authorities were treating protestors like unwelcome guests by denying them basic necessities.

"When you come to our region, Marathas will treat you the same way. This government is worse than British rulers. Do not mistreat the Maratha youth — they are harmless, poor, and enduring immense hardship to be here," he said, reported the PTI.

"I am prepared to sacrifice my life. When you visit our areas for your political meetings and rallies, you will receive the same treatment," Jarange added.

He called on his supporters to park vehicles at authorised sites and return to Azad Maidan via local trains. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), headquarters of the Central Railway, is a short distance from the protest venue, which was heavily guarded by police.

"If parking is not arranged, our vehicles will be left on the roads," said Jarange, urging that open spaces near Azad Maidan be used for parking. "Doesn’t Mumbai belong to us? You call Mumbai the financial capital, but do you not believe the poor Marathas deserve economic empowerment too?"

He also instructed protestors to prepare their own meals and eat inside their vehicles.

Earlier in the day, Jarange was greeted with a rousing reception by thousands of supporters donning saffron caps, scarves, and flags as he arrived at the protest site around 9.45 am.

"I will not return until our demands are met. Even if I am shot, I will not retreat," he declared in an emotional address to his supporters.

The fast officially began at 10 am, with Jarange repeatedly urging his followers to remain peaceful and avoid causing inconvenience to Mumbaikars.

Jarange is demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He insists all Marathas should be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste currently classified as OBC -- which would make them eligible for reservations in education and government employment.

Having begun his march from his village, Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, on Wednesday, Jarange entered Mumbai early Friday morning. He was welcomed by a large gathering of supporters at Vashi before proceeding to Azad Maidan with a convoy of vehicles.

(with PTI inputs)