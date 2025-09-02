Travel agencies have reported a sudden spurt in cancellations by domestic as well as foreign travellers. Hotels across Colaba, Fort, and Marine Drive have witnessed guests shortening their stays. Tourists who had planned weekend getaways or festive-season visits are choosing to delay or divert their trips to other destinations

The ongoing Maratha agitation has brought unexpected challenges to the city’s tourism sector. With protesters flooding the streets and major traffic routes coming to a standstill, tourists are facing roadblocks — quite literally — in their attempt to explore South Mumbai’s iconic landmarks.

“We have experienced a total of 17 cancellations that were booked during Ganeshotsav. In the past 13 years since the hotel opened, our earnings during the Ganesh festival have been the lowest so far,” said the manager of a South Mumbai hotel.

Tourists’ tales

For those who have already arrived in Mumbai, the experience has been far from the dream holiday they expected. On Monday, several foreign tourists found themselves stranded near the Gateway of India as police diverted traffic from key routes like the Eastern Express Highway, JJ flyover, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) junction. Private cabs refused to ply in protest-heavy zones, forcing tourists to walk long stretches in sweltering humidity.



A group of youngsters from Hyderabad, Telangana. PICS/RITIKA GONDHALEKAR

“We had no idea that there were protests underway in Mumbai. We have already been to Indian cities like Bengaluru and Pune, which were crowded, but nothing compared to our first visit to Mumbai,” said Emiko Catarina Hahn, an Italian tourist who was with his partner, Simone Polletta.

Soon, crowds of protesters surrounded the couple outside the CSMT subway and began taking selfies and videos with them. Slightly unnerved, Emiko and Simone smiled and even chanted ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha’ along with the group. Immediately, Prakash Radhakishan Pawar, a protester from Beed, scattered the protesters away from the couple. Talking to mid-day, Pawar said, “We don’t intend to scare any tourists or Mumbaikars. We are just happy to see people join in the movement.”

Stating that they were taken aback after seeing a huge crowd gathered and food being littered all over in the “posh area of Mumbai,” Aude Buevoz and Guillaume Allard, a couple visiting from Canada, told mid-day, “We reached the city on Sunday evening. We timed our visit to the 10 days of the Ganesh festival. Our original plan was to just visit Kerala. But some of our friends strongly suggested we visit Mumbai during the Ganesh festival to experience the celebrations. And when we saw the city while roaming around, we were completely confused and shocked. First, we did not understand what was going on. Then, when we got to know about the protest, we were a bit worried as they seemed to be present everywhere we went in this area. We have now decided to leave Mumbai today and have extended our stay in Kerala instead.”



Canadian couple Guillaume Allard (left) and Aude Buevoz

The city police have deployed additional personnel at heritage sites to reassure visitors, but concerns remain. A group of youngsters from Hyderabad, who had planned a trip to Mumbai as they had a long weekend holiday, said that they made the worst decision of their lives. “We were enjoying ourselves at Marine Drive when suddenly a big mob surrounded us, shouting slogans. We just did not understand what was happening. It feels like the whole city is held hostage,” said Zeba Parwin, a group member.

For now, however, Mumbai’s image as a city that never stops has taken a visible dent. For travellers expecting Bollywood glamour, seafront sunsets, and cultural heritage, the ongoing protest has been an unexpected hindrance in their journey.