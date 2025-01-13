One school in each cluster across state will be branded and developed as a ‘CM SHRI School’

State education department officials with CM Devendra Fadnavis

Listen to this article Marathi language, rajya geet among education department’s proposed action plan x 00:00

In a bid to strengthen school education across Maharashtra, the state’s school education department officials on Monday met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and presented a comprehensive 100-day action plan. The plan outlines several key initiatives aimed at boosting teaching quality, improving infrastructure, and ensuring holistic student development.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rajya geet (song for the state) and inclusion of Marathi language as mandatory for all were among the proposals made in the meeting. The department plans to reinforce Marathi as a medium of instruction and communication, ensuring its effective implementation at every level.

Officials from the department said they also plan to geo-tag every school and Anganwadi centres across the state to streamline the structural guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP). Photographs and mapping data will help monitor infrastructure development and resource allocation.

The department additionally announced a timeline to introduce a revised State Curriculum Framework (SCF) starting in the 2025–26 academic year, aligning the state’s education system with evolving national standards and global best practices. Taking inspiration from the PM SHRI Schools initiative, one school in each cluster across Maharashtra will be branded and developed as a ‘CM SHRI School’. These flagship institutions will receive prioritised resources, infrastructure upgrades, and quality teacher support, serving as model schools for surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the government also plans to expedite the verification of students’ Aadhaar numbers to ensure accurate record-keeping and seamless delivery of benefits such as scholarships and midday meals.

In a move to empower local stakeholders, School Management Committees (SMCs) will be reorganised, with training sessions conducted to enhance their role in school governance, decision-making, and community engagement.

CM Fadnavis lauded the education department for its forward-thinking initiatives, emphasising that quality education is crucial for Maharashtra’s continued growth. “A strong school system paves the way for a brighter future. We are committed to ensuring that every child, irrespective of background, receives the best possible education,” he said.

State education minister for schools Dadaji Bhuse reiterated the department’s commitment to inclusive growth. “From infrastructure upgrades to curriculum reforms, our focus is on building an education ecosystem that is both innovative and accessible,” he remarked.