Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that it is a matter of joy that Dahi Handi as a sport has reached the world through the Pro-Govinda League. Shinde was speaking during the prize distribution ceremony of the league at NSCI dome in Mumbai. A total of 32 teams participated in the league, of which 16 made it to the finals

Pic X

Listen to this article Matter of joy that Dahi Handi is reaching the world through Pro-Govinda League: CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde said that it is a matter of joy that the sport of Govinda or Dahi Handi has gone global through the Pro-Govinda League. He said the sport of Govinda has a tradition of at least 100 years, while speaking on the occasion of the Pro-Govinda League's prize distribution ceremony at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) dome in Worli, Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 32 teams participated in the Pro-Govinda League competitions. Of them, 16 teams presented their skills in the finals. Satara Singham bagged the first place in the competition.

Several dignitaries were present for the ceremony, including CM's son and Lok Sabha lawmaker Dr Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora, legislator Pratap Sarnaik, Mohammad Durani, and Purvesh Sarnaik. The organisers of the competitions, the team owners as well as the members of various teams were also present on the occasion.

"Sports should be competitive, but must not become fatal. Keeping that in mind, let's celebrate an accident-free Govinda festival this year, CM Shinde said, adding, "This sport has been going on since the pre-Independence era. It has been included in the adventurous sports category. Many Govindas are present here. The government has taken the responsibility of insurance coverage for these Govindas and 75,000 Govindas have been insured this year."

He further said that attempts would be made to get the sport included in the Olympics in future.

"This year we are sending 60 Govindas to Spain," said Shinde.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India initiative. "Prime Minister's Khelo India has encouraged sportspeople. As a result, we have won six medals at the Olympics. It is a matter of pride that Swapnil Kusale of Kolhapur is also one among the winners," CM said. Kusale won a bronze in the men's 50-metre shooting at the Paris Olympics that concluded on August 11.

"The Government stands firmly behind the youth, especially young women. Now, on the lines of 'Ladki Bahin', 'Ladka Bhau Yojana' has also been introduced. Training is being provided to the youth through skill development. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to provide stipend to trainees," stated CM Shinde, and appealed to the youth to avail the benefits of the schemes.