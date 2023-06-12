The incident took place at a private care home in Navi Mumbai's Airoli around 11.30 am on Sunday

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mentally challenged woman killed by fellow inmate at care facility in Navi Mumbai x 00:00

A 60-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly attacked and killed by a fellow inmate at a care facility in Navi Mumbai, police told news agency PTI on Monday.

The incident took place at a private care home in Airoli around 11.30 am on Sunday, an official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused woman, aged 65 years, attacked the victim Nanda Bobate with a steel plate and bit her, he said.

The victim was killed in the attack, following which the police were informed, the official told PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by a staffer from the care facility, the Rabale police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The two women suffered from mental ailments and were undergoing treatment at the centre, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly pushing a minor girl to death from a abandoned high-rise building in Navi Mumbai, police told PTI.

The NRI police have arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place on June 8, an official told PTI.

The accused had allegedly taken the 16-year-old victim to the eighth floor of an unfinished and abandoned building in Belapur, he said.

A quarrel took place between the duo, following which he pushed her to death, the official told PTI.

The police had earlier registered an accidental death report and detained two of her male friends, after initial probe indicated that the girl had accidentally fallen off while enjoying a liquor party with her friends, he said.

However, a case was registered after the victim's mother lodged a complaint, and the accused was arrested, the official told PTI.

In another incident, a 19-year-old woman died after falling from the seventh floor of an unfinished and abandoned building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai during a liquor party with friends, police told PTI.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on June 8 and the police have detained two of her male friends, an official of NRI police station in Belapur told PTI.

"The woman was part of a group of friends who were enjoying a liquor party on the seventh floor of an unfinished and abandoned building. As per the preliminary probe, the police found that the victim accidentally fell off and died on the spot. However, the police are verifying this version," the official told PTI.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent her body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and the two detained persons are being interrogated, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)