Metro services on the crowded Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line were affected during evening peak hours on Tuesday after a plastic sheet fell on the overhead wire near Versova station, an official said.

The sheet, blown from a nearby construction site, was removed and the services resumed after some time, the Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said.

This is the second time during this monsoon that the Metro One services got affected due to a sheet falling on the overhead wire. On June 16, a similar incident had occurred near the Azad Nagar station.

The latest incident took place at around 7 pm, disrupting services and causing crowds at stations to swell, said a commuter, adding that there was a heavy rush at Andheri station to board a train to Ghatkopar.

