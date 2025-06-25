Breaking News
Mumbai News

Updated on: 25 June,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

This is the second time during this monsoon that the Metro One services got affected due to a sheet falling on the overhead wire. On June 16, a similar incident had occurred near the Azad Nagar station

Representation pic

Metro services on the crowded Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line were affected during evening peak hours on Tuesday after a plastic sheet fell on the overhead wire near Versova station, an official said.

The sheet, blown from a nearby construction site, was removed and the services resumed after some time, the Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said.


This is the second time during this monsoon that the Metro One services got affected due to a sheet falling on the overhead wire. On June 16, a similar incident had occurred near the Azad Nagar station.


The latest incident took place at around 7 pm, disrupting services and causing crowds at stations to swell, said a commuter, adding that there was a heavy rush at Andheri station to board a train to Ghatkopar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

