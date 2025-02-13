Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

A haze blankets Prabahdevi, Dadar and Worli areas, on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors; Wadala man dies of GBS and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound in early trade after 6-day slump

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday following a better-than-expected decline in CPI inflation in January and value-buying at lower levels. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 214.08 points to 76,385.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 69.8 points to 23,115.05.

All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors

To hold developers accountable for their environmental impact, especially worsening air quality, it is now mandatory for all construction sites in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to install sensor-based pollution monitors. Developers must comply within a month of the order being issued, failing which they will face heavy penalties, including site closure. Read more.

GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic

The city witnessed the first death caused by Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) this year on Monday night, as a 53-year-old man died during treatment at civic-run B L Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. Civic health department officials, however, say this isn’t a reason to panic and that they see GBS cases every year. Read more.

Spin in the tale!

A distinct slant towards spin and a lack of ODI experience among the pace unit are the obvious takeaways from India’s Champions Trophy squad of 15, announced late in the night — as per norm — on Tuesday. Read more.

Adarsh Gourav: I see myself eventually stepping into direction

Why do artistes pursue their art despite obstacles thrown their way? Passion for their craft, perhaps. It’s something Adarsh Gourav identifies with. That’s why Superboys of Malegaon, which reflects the real-life story of Nasir Shaikh, resonated with the actor. Read more.