Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe.

Mumbai police conduct identification parade for accused in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Mumbai Police have conducted an identification parade for Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the prime accused in the stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, at Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday, according to official reports. Read More

"Shocked the nation": Congress moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss deportations of Indian nationals by USA

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the deportations of over 100 Indian nationals by the US government. Tagore questioned the disregard for human rights and diplomatic concerns, as the Indian government has remained silent on the matter. He demanded an explanation from the Ministry of External Affairs on the government's position and actions being taken. A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

Shahid Kapoor praises multi-Oscar nominated film 'Conclave'

Reflecting on the recent success of the book-to-screen adaptation film 'Conclave', which scored eight Academy Award nominations, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor shared his admiration for literary adaptations and their growing impact on global cinema. Read More

Alexander-Arnold out of Spurs game

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the second leg against Tottenham in the English League Cup semi-finals on Thursday because of an injury sustained at the weekend. Liverpool trails Tottenham 1-0 from the first leg on January 8. The return match is at Anfield, with Liverpool looking to retain the trophy. However, the star defender’s absence will be a big blow. Read More

Sensex flat, Nifty around 23700; ITC, SBI Q3 results today

The Sensex is mostly unchanged, while the Nifty is hovering around 23,700. Investors are waiting for the Q3 results of ITC and SBI, which will be released later today.