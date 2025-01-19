Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Accused after arrest (left) (Pic/Hanif Patel)

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Police suspect accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case to be Bangladeshi national; Unauthorised autorickshaws cause menace in Vasai and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police suspect accused to be Bangladeshi national

After an extensive manhunt by the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case has been identified as Mohammed Sharif Ul Islam Shehzad (30), alias Das. He was arrested in Thane, where he had been hiding. The accused is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national and lacks valid Indian documents. The Bandra police have stated that they will include sections under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act in the case for further investigation. Read more.

Mumbai weather updates: Warm pause in cold spell ahead

Meteorologists have issued warnings about a significant rise in temperatures in the city over the weekend, with maximum temperatures expected to cross 35°C in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Weather enthusiasts and experts are urging residents to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours. Read more.

Unauthorised autorickshaws cause menace in Vasai

The Vasai traffic division has been conducting a special drive to crackdown on illegal auto-rickshaws, whose menace has become a growing concern in the area. The police said that the drivers of these illegal auto-rickshaws prefer to operate their vehicles in the night to avoid detection of their offences. Read more.

Bumrah’s recovery uncertain; India name squads for England series, Champions Trophy 2025

Though pacer Jasprit Bumrah is yet to recover fully from the back spasm he suffered during the recent Sydney Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee picked him in the 15-member squad for the February 6-12 ODI series against England and Champions Trophy (February 19-March 9). Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan completes 25 years on KBC; recalls iconic moment of Zanjeer

It has been 25 years; Amitabh Bachchan has been sitting across the hot seat, quizzing contestants while subtly giving them hints and keeping Kaun Banega Crorepati entertaining with anecdotes. Next week, the reality quiz show kicks off the celebration, Gyan Ka Rajat Mahotsav, on January 20. Contestant Vinay Gupta from Kathu takes the hot seat as a representative of his village, becoming the first-ever contestant from his hometown to feature on KBC. The cherry on the cake comes when he gets Bachchan to spout one of his iconic dialogues from Zanjeer (1973). Read more.