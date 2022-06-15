MIDC gets MPCB notice for Thane creek pollution

Action follows series of reports by this newspaper on leaking pipeline discharging industrial effluents in the flamingo sanctuary, threatening aquatic wildlife

The migratory birds at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. File pic

More indictment of the MIDC has come to the fore, with the state pollution control board issuing it a notice over pollution in the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. The action follows a series of reports by this newspaper highlighting the discharge of industrial effluents into the protected water body from a damaged pipeline.

MIDC has been told to fix the pipeline at once. MIDC is the planning authority for providing infrastructure—water supply, roads, drainage lines including proper collection as well as disposal systems for effluents—to industries in its zones. It is the responsibility of MIDC to operate and maintain the effluent discharge line.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had received a complaint from Stalin D of NGO Vanashakti on May 30. The letter said, “A major industrial effluent discharge pipeline (of MIDC) which is running along the base of the creek has been damaged. The concrete foundations that kept the pipeline bonded to the creek have been dislodged underwater and the pipeline has got distorted and is floating on the surface of the water. This pipeline has developed a breach and effluent is leaking out of it right inside the creek. The effluents are carried into the sanctuary by the tide and are getting deposited on the mudflats used by flamingos to feed.” It was happening near the Vashi Bridge jetty, he said.

