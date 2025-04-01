Your favourite newspaper has always had its finger on the pulse of Mumbai, perfectly reflecting the city’s dreams, troubles, and victories. Here’s a list of reports on the remarkable impact the newspaper has had in March on orchestrating change in the city

MLA and Cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik interacts with residents at the Gyan Jyoti Savitribai Phule Udyan in Mira Road on Tuesday

March 1

Authorities create a pathway on Sion bridge after mid-day on Feb 21 highlighted local residents’ protests against demolition of the bridge until an alternative route was found. Read full story here

March 6

Minister steps in to halt the killing of 1200 trees for sewage plant after mid-day’s Mar 4 report on residents’ protest against the plan. Read full story here

March 7

Commuters get more space on Ghatkopar station after debris is cleared by the railways following mid-day’s report on commuters’ woes on Feb 14. Read full story here

March 9

MMRDA finally pays R8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB after mid-day’s Mar 8 report highlighting motorists’ problems. Read full story here

March 12

Shanties near Bandra Terminus torn down after mid-day’s report on Mar 11. Read full story here

March 20

NGO steps in to ask for release of locked away Shivaji statue after mid-day’s Mar 18 report. Read full story here

March 22

Open schooling board lets students take scrapped exam after mid-day’s Mar 20 report. Read full story here

March 23

BMC replaces the concrete surrounding the roots of some trees in Andheri trees with red soil following mid-day’s report on Mar 12. Read full story here

March 26

Govt rushes to fix cracked Aarey roads a day after. Read full story here

March 26

Officials rip off the maddeningly noisy rumble strips in Mulund after mid-day’s Mar 22 report mid-day highlighted issue. Read full story here