His death has deeply saddened generations of journalists across the city. Danto (1965-2024) last served the Times of India, a term which was preceded by stints at DNA, Rediff.com, mid-day, The Indian Post, The Daily and Free Press Journal

Anthony D’Costa

Listen to this article Midday Tribute: RIP Danto, the copy editor with infinite skills x 00:00

Anthony D’Costa (better known as Danto in newsrooms), passed away on Saturday at the age of 59 after a long kidney-related battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his 10-plus years in this newspaper across two stints, Danto, the Copy Desk chief, edited like a craftsman who would chisel away at his raw material, to put it in perfect shape.

In perfect health he wasn’t over the last decade. His illness left him physically weak, but it didn’t seem to affect his will to live, resulting in a fight-till-the-end situation.

His death has deeply saddened generations of journalists across the city. Danto (1965-2024) last served the Times of India, a term which was preceded by stints at DNA, Rediff.com, mid-day, The Indian Post, The Daily and Free Press Journal.

Precise, pertinent and perfect would be his idea of an ideal news report after it went through the editing process. Even though he gave the impression that he was never in a rush, he was swift enough to deliver well before the deadline. The intricacies of editing can be confronting to the brightest of journalistic talents, but it came naturally to Danto. And he was happy to play mentor to keen learners. Casting one’s eye on how he used his fingers on the keyboard and then watching what appeared on the desktop screen could give one an inferiority complex. But never did that feeling get exacerbated through ridicule. “Take it,” was all he said after it was done.

In addition to editing skills, Danto was accomplished in headlining and page-making. A brief description of him in one of our anniversary issues held true: “Wakes up in the morning with whacky headlines in his head… and in the paper.”

Right from his early years at mid-day as Chief Sub-Editor (early 1990s), Danto would never be hesitant to mix with rookies. A man bereft of vices, he was high on life’s small pleasures. He loved his 1970s music and he’d shake a leg whenever MTV on the small TV in our then Tardeo office played his favourite hits.

He leaves behind his wife Belasia, daughter Annabelle and son Craig.

And yes, countless former colleagues to whom he was a friend.