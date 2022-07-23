Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 224 Covid cases, active caseload at 62

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day

Mira Bhayandar reported 224 new coronavirus cases on July 23. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,111.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 69,648 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 17 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 62, according to MBMC.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday recorded 266 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 11,22,674 and the toll to 19,638.

As per a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), at least 10,406 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests done so far to 1,77,54,854.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,01,181 after 281 patients recovered from the infection in the metropolis, leaving the city with 1,855 active cases with a recovery rate of 98 per cent, the civic body said.

The overall growth rate of infections has improved to 0.024 per cent for the period between July 16 and July 22, the BMC release stated.