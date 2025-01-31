Breaking News
Updated on: 31 January,2025 12:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The tender process for the appointment of  a consultant for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) study for a 20.6-km road from the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway near Badlapur to the Multi-Modal Corridor near Thane has commenced

Representational pic

MMRDA to build Greenfield access controlled road for better connectivity between Mumbai, its neighbouring cities
In order to provide seamless connectivity to the fast-growing sub-regions of Badlapur, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Dombivli and the proposed growth centres with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has commenced the tender process for the appointment of  a consultant for the Detailed Project Report (DPR ) study for a 20.6 km Greenfield Access Controlled Road (ACR) from the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway near Badlapur to the Multi-Modal Corridor near Thane.





The proposed access controlled road will provide 60-minute access to Mumbai and 30-minute access to Navi Mumbai and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The project will help reduce congestion in city limits and will have high-speed eight-lane corridor with tunnels, viaducts and interchanges. 

This road infrastructure project will help daily commuters, boost economic growth and enhance urban mobility.

