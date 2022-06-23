Breaking News
Money-laundering case: Anil Parab appears before Enforcement Directorate for 3rd consecutive day

Updated on: 23 June,2022 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Parab reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 2.45 pm

Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab at ED office in money laundering case in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble


Maharashtra minister Anil Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday afternoon for the third day in connection with a money-laundering case registered against him. Parab reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 2.45 pm.

"The ED has been questioning him in the money-laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district," the official said.




Earlier, the ED had questioned Parab for more than six hours on Wednesday and for over 10 hours on Tuesday.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

 

