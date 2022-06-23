Money-laundering case: Anil Parab appears before Enforcement Directorate for 3rd consecutive day

Parab reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 2.45 pm

Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab at ED office in money laundering case in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

Maharashtra minister Anil Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday afternoon for the third day in connection with a money-laundering case registered against him. Parab reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 2.45 pm.

"The ED has been questioning him in the money-laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district," the official said.

Also Read: ED issues fresh summons to Anil Parab for questioning in money-laundering case

Earlier, the ED had questioned Parab for more than six hours on Wednesday and for over 10 hours on Tuesday.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others.

(with inputs from PTI)