Ahead of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature session that will commence on Thursday, the BJP-led Mahayuti government conducted a press conference on Wednesday

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Most paper leaks occurred in Uddhav Thackeray's regime, says Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of "creating fake narratives" and alleged that most of the paper leaks occurred when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of the state, reported news agency ANI.

Hitting out at the opposition, Devendra Fadnavis said, "After getting some votes by creating fake narratives, I feel that the opposition has now got into the mindset of telling lies. We will expose this factory, which creates fake narratives, in the upcoming assembly session," reported ANI.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition alliance on Wednesday boycotted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's tea party on the eve of the state legislature monsoon session, accusing the government of failing to address issues of the masses including farmers.

On the opposition boycott tea party, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "The opposition does not want to have a discussion. This was the last session therefore we had thought that they (opposition) would come...They are only interested in drama...," reported ANI.

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from 27th June to 12th July. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.

Slamming Shivsena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for creating false narratives, Fadnavis in a press conference asserted, "Most of the paper leaks occurred when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of the state and they are questioning us," reported ANI.

Amid the row over NEET and UGC NET examinations, Nationalist Congress Party leader (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) Rohit Pawar-led delegation held a meeting with Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday and demanded that the Maharashtra government enact a law similar to the one adopted by the Centre to curb paper leaks and irregularities.Furthermore, the MLA called the meeting a 'positive discussion' and informed that the Governor has assured action on those issues.

Addressing the media, Rohit Pawar said, "We met the Governor, and several issues were discussed. We have tried many times to bring the law passed by the central government regarding paper leaks into the state. We have also raised the issue of the drug racket at Pune University," reported ANI.

Reacting to Rohit Pawar's claim of increased drug culture in Pune, Fadnavis stated, "We have started a fight against the drugs, the Pune Porsche incident was unfortunate, the state government has taken a tough stand," reported ANI.

On the issue of paper-leak, Rohit Pawar said, "We have talked to the governor about the issue of paper leaks. Earlier, Uttarakhand governor had taken measures concerning the paper-leaks and brought anti-paper leak laws. Similarly, we have pledged to the governor to take measures and bring anti-paper leak law to address this issue," reported ANI.

