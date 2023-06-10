Officials say many more applications likely with three days still left until deadline to apply

The Mumbai University received 35,000 more applications by the evening of June 9. Representation pic

Listen to this article Most UG students picking BCom, allied courses; BSc next in tow x 00:00

The Mumbai University (MU) has received 3.22 lakh applications from 1.57 lakh students, three days prior to the registration deadline for admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses. Applications in BCom and BCom-allied courses—excluding the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course—reign supreme yet again this year.

As per the MU admission schedule, pre-admission enrollment and online submission of admission forms along with mandatory pre-enrolment forms started on Saturday, May 27, and will continue till Monday (June 12). Up to late evening on June 8, a total of 3,22,695 applications were received, of which 1.2 lakh applications were for FYBCom and allied courses, with the leading choice being self-financed courses like accounting & finance, and banking & insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FYBSc stream was the next in demand, with 86,000 applications received, mostly for self-financed courses such as BScIT and BSc Computer Science. As for the FYBA course, 40,000 applications were received by MU, with the major choice being FYBA (regular) and multimedia and mass communications courses. Additionally, a total of 39,993 applications were received for the FYBMS programmes, which is one of the most sought-after degree courses.

“Every year, the majority of HSC (Class XII) pass-outs reserve spots in first-year degree programmes under the in-house quota before applying to other self-financed courses under the open category. Seats in self-financed programmes like BMS, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media and Communication (BAMMC), Bachelor of Commerce in Banking and Insurance, and Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance (BAF) receive the most applications and are subject to the toughest competition because high scorers from all educational boards choose courses, particularly in the most sought-after colleges,” said a MU official. Another official said the number of applications will increase further as MU received 35,000 more applications (overall) by the evening of June 9. “The same is being sorted out,” said the official.

Admission schedule

Once the pre-admission and registration process is over, the first merit lists will be announced at 11 am on June 19. Last year, the first merit list was announced on June 29, amid much chaos and opposition as the admission process started even as results of CBSE Class XII were delayed. The merit list for UG programmes will be released by the respective colleges. Thereafter the process of online verification of documents and online payment of fees will be carried out between June 20 and June 27. The second merit list will be announced on June 28, following which online verification of documents and online payment of fees will have to be done between June 30 and July 5. Thereafter, the third merit list will be announced on July 6, following which Online verification and payment of fees will have to be done between July 7 and July 10.

Half the seats

Students registered: 1,57,824

Applications received: 3,22,695

Course-wise applications

FYBCom and allied courses (excluding BMS and BBA): 1,20,212

FYBSc and allied courses: 86,608

FYBA and allied courses: 40,373

June 12

Last day to apply