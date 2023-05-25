Rupali Chakankar calls for more seats and coaches, CCTV cameras, increased police presence in local trains, and the establishment of complaint redressal committees

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson, Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article MSCW chairperson pushes for women’s safety in trains and workplaces x 00:00

Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has stated that they will follow up with the suburban railway administration regarding the issues faced by women commuters and their various demands, including more seats and coaches for women in local trains.

During a programme in Thane on Tuesday, she also emphasised the need to establish a women's complaint redressal committee in every government/private office within three months to address workplace harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chakankar presided over the 'Women's Commission at Your Doorstep' programme in Thane on Tuesday. A total of 174 complaints were received during the public hearing held here, and action was taken by different panels established for this purpose.

Also Read: Highest no of missing women is from Mumbai

Later, speaking to the media, she mentioned that a delegation from the Women Railway Passengers Association met her and submitted a memorandum outlining various demands. These demands included an increase in the number of seats and coaches for women in local trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara and Karjat.

More facilities and security for women in the locals

The delegation also requested CCTV cameras in women's coaches, deployment of more police personnel for their safety during travel, facilities such as hirkani rooms (for lactating mothers to feed their minor children), and toilets at all stations. Chakankar stated that the commission will follow up to ensure that the railway administration takes these demands positively, considering the large number of women who travel for work every day in Mumbai and Thane districts.

The issue of human trafficking also highlighted

She also expressed serious concern over the number of women and girls going missing from the state. If these women and girls are not traced, there is a fear that they may become victims of human trafficking. Therefore, counselling for adolescent girls and their parents is necessary, she said.

She suggested that the Zilla parishad initiate a drive for this purpose starting from schools.

Chakankar also mentioned that although cases of child marriage are fewer in the district, some people engage in it secretly by providing incorrect birth dates for girls. To prevent such incidents, mass awareness needs to be created with the assistance of Anganwadi and ASHA workers (accredited social health activists), she said.

Chakankar also urged various departments to work towards monitoring incidents of domestic violence, child marriage, superstitions, as well as maternal and child deaths.

She also directed that applicants under the Manodhairya Scheme be given priority in receiving its benefits. This scheme provides compensation to victims of rape and other crimes against women.

174

No. of complaints raised at the public hearing

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever