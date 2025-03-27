The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is launching 764 additional long-distance bus trips daily to accommodate increased summer holiday travel demand

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced additional transport services to cater to the increased passenger demand during the summer holidays. As in previous years, the corporation has planned 764 extra long-distance bus trips per day, all of which will be available for advance booking.

Every year, during the summer vacation period from 15 April to 15 June, MSRTC operates additional bus services beyond its regular schedule. While local shuttle services and short-distance trips continue to be managed by respective depots, there is a significant rise in demand for long-distance buses as many travellers head to their hometowns. To accommodate this, MSRTC suspends school bus services during this period and reallocates those resources to long-distance routes.

From 15 April 2025, the additional services will be gradually introduced on routes with high passenger demand. The MSRTC’s central office has approved 764 extra trips across various routes in the state, covering a total of 2.50 lakh kilometres daily through 521 fixed schedules.

To ensure ease of booking, these additional summer services will be available for reservation via MSRTC’s official website (www.msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in), its dedicated online booking portal (npublic.msrtcors.com), and the MSRTC mobile app. Additionally, advance booking facilities will also be accessible at MSRTC bus station reservation counters. Passengers are encouraged to plan their summer travel in advance and make use of the additional services provided by MSRTC.

To further facilitate smooth travel during the holiday season, the Central and Western Railways have introduced over 1,200 summer special trains in addition to their regular services. The Western Railway has announced 930 special train trips, while the Central Railway will operate 356 summer special trains.

Western Railway has notified 29 pairs of summer special trains catering to various destinations, with a total of 930 trips. These include:

16 pairs of trains with 376 trips to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Seven pairs of trains with 140 trips to Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Two pairs of trains with 106 trips to Telangana and Karnataka.

Six pairs of originating special trains with 192 trips from Udhna (Surat area), along with 14 pairs of trains with 348 trips passing through Udhna or Bhestan.

16 pairs of originating trains from stations in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar Terminus.

Additionally, Western Railway has added around 300 general second-class coaches to these special trains, proving beneficial for migrant workers travelling to their hometowns.

The Central Railway will run 356 summer special train services between Mumbai and Nagpur, Karmali, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune-Nagpur, and Daund-Kalaburagi to accommodate the extra rush of passengers, as well as services to Nanded.

Key train schedules include:

50 trips of the CSMT-Nagpur-CSMT bi-weekly special.

18 trips of the CSMT-Karmali-CSMT weekly special.

18 trips of the LTT-Karmali (Goa) weekly special.

18 trips of the LTT-Thiruvananthapuram North-LTT weekly special.

24 trips of the Pune-Nagpur-Pune Weekly Superfast AC special.

24 trips of the Pune-Nagpur-Pune Weekly Superfast special.

128 trips of the Daund-Kalaburagi Unreserved Special (five days a week).

52 trips of another Daund-Kalaburagi Unreserved Special (bi-weekly).

24 additional trips between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, and Hazur Sahib Nanded.

With these additional transport services, MSRTC and the Railways are working to ensure a smoother and more convenient travel experience for passengers during the summer rush.