Breaking News
Seven-year-old dies after falling into pit near Kurla Depot
Cyclone Fengal begins landfall near Puducherry-Tamil Nadu Coasts
Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport closes operations until 4 am on December 1
PM Modi to attend Maharashtra govt swearing-in on Dec 5
Do they want Central rule in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Mahayuti
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 13 year old raped 7 months ago pregnancy reveals crime

Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime

Updated on: 01 December,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Mulund police scanning CCTV footage around the railway station to identify accused

Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime
x
00:00

The Mulund Police have been struggling to find the accused who has allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl, who is now seven-months pregnant. The victim had complained of pain in the stomach and was admitted to Sion Hospital, when the doctors found out that she was pregnant. The victim told the cops that in May, an unknown man lured her with the promise of Rs 50 and took her into a bushy area near Mulund Railway Station and raped her. 


According to police officials, the girl started to complain about pain in her stomach in the past few days. On Friday, the pain increased and she was admitted to Sion Hospital where doctors examined her, and discovered that she was 6-7-months pregnant. The doctors immediately informed Mulund police and the cops registered an FIR against an unknown person.


The Mulund police have started scanning CCTV cameras of the area to nab the accused. A police officer said, “The accused had threatened the victim to not inform anyone about the Incident.” Senior Inspector Shivaji Chavan of Mulund Police Station said, “We are checking all possible CCTV to identify the accused, and investigating this matter further.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mulund mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK