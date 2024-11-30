Mulund police scanning CCTV footage around the railway station to identify accused

Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime x 00:00

The Mulund Police have been struggling to find the accused who has allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl, who is now seven-months pregnant. The victim had complained of pain in the stomach and was admitted to Sion Hospital, when the doctors found out that she was pregnant. The victim told the cops that in May, an unknown man lured her with the promise of Rs 50 and took her into a bushy area near Mulund Railway Station and raped her.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police officials, the girl started to complain about pain in her stomach in the past few days. On Friday, the pain increased and she was admitted to Sion Hospital where doctors examined her, and discovered that she was 6-7-months pregnant. The doctors immediately informed Mulund police and the cops registered an FIR against an unknown person.

The Mulund police have started scanning CCTV cameras of the area to nab the accused. A police officer said, “The accused had threatened the victim to not inform anyone about the Incident.” Senior Inspector Shivaji Chavan of Mulund Police Station said, “We are checking all possible CCTV to identify the accused, and investigating this matter further.”