Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 19 year old labourer found hanging at construction site

Mumbai: 19-year-old labourer found hanging at construction site

Updated on: 14 March,2023 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The police are looking into a murder angle as his hands and legs were bound

Mumbai: 19-year-old labourer found hanging at construction site

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are awaiting the report. Representation pic


A 19-year-old was found hanging at the site of an under-construction building opposite Mukta A2 Cinemas at Lalbaugh on Monday morning. According to the Kalachowkie police, the deceased’s hands and legs were bound by a rope. The cops, who have registered an accidental death report, are considering converting the matter into a murder case.


The deceased was identified as Maksood Miya, a resident of West Bengal who was working as a labourer at the construction site. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are awaiting the report.



According to the police, Miya had been working at the site for the past six or seven months. He lived alongside his colleagues at the same spot.


Also read: Make every under-construction structure safe

A police officer said, “On Monday morning when the labourers woke up, they found Miya hanging from a bamboo scaffold. His hands and legs were bound by rope. They then informed the police.”

DCP Dr Pravin Mundhe told mid-day, “We are considering registering a murder case because his hands and legs were bound by someone and it looks like someone hanged him.”

13
Day in March when the body was found

lalbaug mumbai mumbai news maharashtra india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK