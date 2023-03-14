Mumbai: 19-year-old labourer found hanging at construction site

The police are looking into a murder angle as his hands and legs were bound

A 19-year-old was found hanging at the site of an under-construction building opposite Mukta A2 Cinemas at Lalbaugh on Monday morning. According to the Kalachowkie police, the deceased’s hands and legs were bound by a rope. The cops, who have registered an accidental death report, are considering converting the matter into a murder case.

The deceased was identified as Maksood Miya, a resident of West Bengal who was working as a labourer at the construction site. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are awaiting the report.

According to the police, Miya had been working at the site for the past six or seven months. He lived alongside his colleagues at the same spot.

A police officer said, “On Monday morning when the labourers woke up, they found Miya hanging from a bamboo scaffold. His hands and legs were bound by rope. They then informed the police.”

DCP Dr Pravin Mundhe told mid-day, “We are considering registering a murder case because his hands and legs were bound by someone and it looks like someone hanged him.”

