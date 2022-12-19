Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old woman jumps to death from Andheri high-rise

Updated on: 19 December,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The 24-year-old woman’s mother told the police that she was involved in a family dispute following her marriage

Representation pic


A 24-year-old house help committed suicide after jumping from the eighth floor (refuge area) of a high-rise building in Andheri West on Saturday. The police suspect that the deceased was depressed after a fight with her mother. The police have not found any suicide note yet. The DN Nagar police have registered an accidental death report and started an investigation.


The deceased, identified as Drakshini Suthar, lived with her mother in the Gilbert Hill area of Andheri West. The incident took place at Greens Society in the same area. Drakshini had got married five years ago but was involved in some family dispute, the police said.



According to the police, Suthar and her mother worked as house help at five to six residences for the past year.  A police officer said, “On Saturday, at around 10.30 pm, Suthar went to the refuge area and jumped off. The incident was captured by the housing society’s CCTV camera.” “During our investigation, we found that she was depressed owing to a family dispute but we have not found a suicide note,” he added.

Senior inspector Anil Mule of DN Nagar police station told mid-day, “The deceased’s mother told us that Suthar had a family dispute. We are recording the statements of the family. We have registered an ADR in this case and started Investigation.” 

8th
Floor from where the woman jumped

