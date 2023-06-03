Mumbai: 2,500 MLAs and MLCs from across India to meet at BKC

Elected representatives cutting across ideologies and party lines, will brainstorm for three days in first-of-its-kind initiative by Pune educationist

Rahul Karad of the MIT School of Government shares the concept of the National Legislators’ Conference Bharat with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais

Mumbai will host the first-of-its-kind National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat), which provides an avenue for the MLAs and MLCs across the country to exchange development and welfare ideas, putting aside their respective ideological differences. Some 2,500 legislators and presiding officers have registered so far for the three-day event to be held between June 15 and 17 at Jio World Convention Centre.

The former speakers of Lok Sabha and current speakers of the legislative assemblies have come together to build this conference, said Rahul Karad, the man behind the project who has been holding the annual event of the nationwide youth parliament through his institute MIT School of Government and Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad. Other than Karad’s initiative, the legislatures of participant states, including Maharashtra, will share the responsibility, be it resources or infrastructure.

“This event will be a milestone for Indian lawmaking. We have a social and academic design for the conclave that will help legislators exchange ideas, reforms and laws that have been successful in their states. The idea is that a legislator should be able to interact/network with at least 50 colleagues from the other states,” said Karad, floating an idea that the lawmakers may even have a formal/informal memorandum of understanding on the issues of development.

The purpose

According to Karad, there are states that reformed many sectors such as higher education long ago. Their models succeeded beyond expectations and ideally, they should have been adopted by the others who the reforms suited best, but it didn’t happen, he said, adding that in most cases, ego became a roadblock. “Successful pilot projects don’t get implemented as early as possible across the country. And when they are implemented, it’s too late to have their desired impact,” he explained.

Considering political diversity, it has been decided to achieve a common minimum agenda so the respective ideologies don’t impact the goal and the taxpayers’ money is spent judiciously. “It’s all about removing the lag in policy making. Our academic endeavour and capacity building should help the lawmakers in a long way,” said Karad.

The learning

The conclave will have thematic plenary sessions and roundtable discussions participated by the heads of major political parties in the country, the legislators, spiritual gurus, business leaders and secretaries of the state legislatures. The participants will learn about the instruments and impact of sustainable development, uplifting the last person through welfare schemes, the technology for economic welfare and commendable legislative practices.

Some expert sessions will be dedicated to work-life balance, stress management in public life, the art and craft of developing your constituency, image making (tools and techniques) and collaboration for good between legislators and bureaucrats. Parallel brainstorming breakout sessions will also be conducted. The state will showcase their achievements at dedicated pavilions.