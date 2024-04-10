Mumbai: 28-year-old biker killed in hit-and-run on WEH

Deceased had called wife 30 minutes before fatal accident

A 28-year-old investment advisor, Bhupendra Sawant, lost his life in a hit-and-run case on the Western Express Highway in Andheri West after an unknown vehicle hit his two-wheeler and sped away. Just 30 minutes before the accident, Sawant called his wife, Vaishnavi, and told her he was coming home and that they would have dinner together. Moments later, she received a call informing her about the accident.

The Andheri police registered a hit-and-run case after Sawant died in the hospital during treatment. The police stated that the CCTV cameras installed at the scene were damaged, and they were retrieving the footage to identify the accused driver and vehicle.

Sawant worked for a private firm in Lower Parel. He usually commuted to the office by train, but on March 24, he decided to go by bike as it was Holi. Around 8.30 pm, he called his wife and informed her that he was leaving the office.

Vaishnavi Sawant told mid-day, “My husband called me around 8.30 pm and told me that he was leaving the office and would be on his bike. He assured me that he would come home soon for dinner and mentioned that he would reach home around 9 pm. However, when he didn't arrive on time, I called him, but he didn't answer. After a few minutes, an unknown person answered the call and informed me that my husband had been admitted to the trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari. The call was answered by a ward boy at the hospital. I rushed to the hospital, and they advised us to transfer him to a bigger hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away during treatment a few days later.”

“The police have filed an FIR against the unknown person responsible for my husband's death. We got married two years ago, and we have a seven-month-old daughter. The accused, who is responsible for my husband’s death, should receive the strictest punishment,” Vaishnavi added.

A police officer said, “We have registered the hit-and-run case and initiated an investigation into the matter. We are trying to recover the data from the CCTV cameras installed at the Andheri flyover on the Western Express Highway. Unfortunately, the CCTV camera is damaged. However, we are making efforts to retrieve the footage to identify the accused.”