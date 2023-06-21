Mumbai: 30-year-old man arrested for activating SIM cards using forged data

MHB police station in Mumbai had got a complaint from a well-known SIM card provider company that some cards were issued from Mumbai with forged customer data

The Mumbai Police has arrested a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly providing SIM cards to a call centre in Uttar Pradesh by using forged customer data, an official told news PTI on Tuesday.

MHB police station in Mumbai had got a complaint from a well-known SIM card provider company that some cards were issued from Mumbai with forged customer data including Aadhaar details and fingerprints, he said.

When a call centre engaged in scams was recently busted in UP, it came to light that a shop in Mumbai's Dahisar suburb had provided it 123 SIM cards, reported PTI.

MHB police formed a special team and nabbed the accused who had activated these cards.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including cheating, forgery and sections of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1 crore after striking a deal to exchange Rs 2000 currency notes with Rs 500 notes, police told PTI on Tuesday.

Hasan Qureshi and Obedur Rehman Qureshi, the arrested men, had allegedly cheated some other persons too by using the same modus operandi, an official told PTI.

As per the complainant, one of the accused approached him last Thursday with an offer of a 10 per cent commission if he managed to exchange Rs 1 crore in Rs 2000 notes with Rs 500 notes.

The Reserve Bank of India recently withdrew Rs 2000 notes.

The complainant agreed to the proposal. On June 16, when he arrived with cash at a spot on Deonar village road in the Govandi area, Hasan Qureshi, Obedur Rehman Qureshi and another man met him, reported PTI.

As he handed them the bag with Rs 1 crore in Rs 500 notes, they allegedly fled in a car without handing him cash in Rs 2000 notes in return, police told PTI.

After he approached the Govandi police station and lodged a cheating complaint, the crime branch started a parallel probe.

Police found the car's number from CCTV footage and soon arrested Hasan from suburban Malvani and Obedur, who is a cab driver, from Talegaon near Pune. The third accused is absconding, the police official said.

The probe revealed that the accused had been arrested in similar cases earlier. The cash they looted was yet to be recovered, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

(With inputs from PTI)